New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Unmanned Systems for the Energy Industry Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416953/?utm_source=GNW

In 2022, the global commercial unmanned systems market for the energy industry generated a revenue of $2.12 billion, with unmanned aerial systems (UASs) being the main product segment accounting for more than 3/4th of the total market share.



The other product segments are unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned sea vehicles (USVs), and unmanned underwater systems (UUVs). The main end-use applications in the energy industry are inspection and monitoring, and the major energy segments are solar energy generation, wind energy generation, and power transmission and distribution.This study analyzes revenue forecast, presents key competitors, provides representative use-cases, discusses significant venture capital investments, examines significant partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, discusses the regulatory framework, and states how this market meets UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________