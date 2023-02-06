NeoGames eInstant The Lamp Breaks Virginia Lottery All-time Record

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a leading technology and services provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announces the record-breaking launch of NeoGames Studio’s eInstant game, The Lamp, with the Virginia Lottery.



Thirty days post-launch, The Lamp holds the record for the most profitable game ever in Virginia Lottery, with total purchases to date exceeding $40 million, outperforming the game that holds second place by more than 200%. With The Lamp, NeoGames created a favorite game theme in an eInstant format, appealing to new players and fans of the Match 3 games genre with a genie theme; amplifying our players’ interest and engagement using three progressive jackpots. The game's innovative ‎progressive jackpot feature paid out approximately half a ‎million dollars during the initial launch period.

The Lamp, a creation of NeoGames Studio, has also been launched successfully with two other customers in North America under the name of Desert Fantasy and Magic Money Ride, and with its global appeal NeoGames expects to explore further launches in other countries.

"NeoGames is thrilled at the resounding success of The Lamp with the Virginia Lottery. We believe that the new game, with its popular theme and many ways to win, is on course to increase revenues to good causes in Virginia; with its broad appeal to existing and new players," said Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames.

"We launched our first progressive jackpot game two years ago and these have really resonated with our players,” said Kelly Gee, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. “The Lamp’s success has been particularly impressive and quickly became our best-performing eInstant.”



About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

