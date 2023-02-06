Global Location-Based Services Market to Reach US$ 3,73,382.5 Million by 2031 | Numerous Lucrative Opportunities for New Entrants, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica's analysis of the global location-based services market is highly favorable. The research firm anticipates sustained growth in the industry and numerous prospects for new players to enter the market. They forecast market consolidation over time, with a few major players emerging as dominant forces.

It is observed that the increasing influence of established players such as Google and Apple in the LBS market, but believes that there are still opportunities for new entrants to make a splash. The research firm suggests focusing on specific niche markets or offering unique and innovative features that differentiate from the larger players in the location-based services market.

In addition to market consolidation and niche opportunities, we also see potential for new business models to emerge in the LBS industry. With the widespread adoption of smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT), there is a growing need for location-based services and solutions. This creates an opportunity for companies to create new and innovative offerings to meet the demands of consumers and businesses.

Global Navigation Satellite System to Witness Turnover of US$ 97,849.7 Million by 2031 in Global Location-based services market.

The GNSS segment is estimated to generate a turnover of US$ 97,849.7 million by 2031, according to Astute Analytica. This rise in market size is attributed to the increasing demand for improved navigation capabilities and accuracy of location-based services. The high adoption rate of smartphones and tablets due to their extensive use of location-based services is another factor driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the rapidly growing use of GNSS in various industries such as transportation, telecommunications, and surveying are likely to create new opportunities for the LBS market.

In addition to the growth in demand from existing markets, the increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems, such as autonomous vehicles and smart cities, is expected to further drive the growth of the GNSS in location-based services market. The increasing popularity of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is also likely to create new avenues for the GNSS market. Furthermore, the increasing reliance of military and defense forces on GNSS-enabled satellites is likely to drive further growth of the GNSS market.

The global navigation satellite system is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to its wide range of applications across various industries. The increasing demand for improved navigation capabilities and accuracy of location-based services is likely to significantly contribute to the growth of the GNSS market.

By Application, Transportation and Logistics Segment Accounted For 17.57% Revenue Share of Global Location-Based Services Market

The transportation and logistics segment accounted for 17.57% of the total market share in 2022. This segment is increasing at a rapid rate due to the growth of e-commerce, which is driving demand for improved shipping and delivery, as well as the emergence of technologies such as drones and autonomous vehicles. Additionally, the adoption of new policies and regulations to reduce emissions and increase safety, such as the introduction of zero-emission zones, have further supported the growth of the transportation and logistics segment.

The growth of transportation and logistics segment in the global location-based services market has been driven by a number of factors, including the growing outsourcing of freight management activities, increased demand for expedited and rapid delivery services, the need for efficient and secure warehousing, and the increasing use of technology in supply chain management. For instance, there is a growing demand for technology-enabled logistics solutions such as digital freight brokers, automated dock systems, route optimization, and visibility solutions. These solutions enable companies to improve their efficiency and accuracy in the transportation and logistics process. Additionally, the implementation of advanced analytics solutions, such as predictive analytics and machine learning, facilitates better decision-making and enables companies to optimize their operations.

Furthermore, the transportation and logistics segment is also driven by the increasing penetration of online retailing, which has enabled customers to purchase goods and services from any location. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for on-demand deliveries with shorter lead times. Additionally, the development of new transportation solutions in the location-based services market, such as autonomous vehicles and drones, has enabled companies to reduce their costs and improve the efficiency of their operations. Moreover, the introduction of automated warehouse management solutions has enabled companies to track and manage inventory more efficiently and accurately.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to continue to witness strong growth over the forecast period, driven by the continued growth of e-commerce, the emergence of new technologies, and the implementation of new regulations and policies. Additionally, the increasing adoption of digital freight brokers, automated dock systems, and route optimization solutions are expected to further drive the growth of the segment.

North America to Generate Over 23% Revenue of Location-based services market

North America is estimated to generate an impressive 23.1% revenue of the global location-based services (LBS) market in 2021, according to Allied Market Research. This region has a rapidly growing LBS market due to the increasing usage of smartphones and other handheld devices, as well as the high demand for advanced navigation services. Moreover, the presence of a number of leading companies in this sector, such as Apple Inc., Google Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, have further propelled the growth of the market in this region.

The US is the major contributor to the North American location-based services market, with its widespread usage of GPS and GNSS-enabled satellites to accurately track and navigate in many types of weather and terrain. Additionally, the increasing adoption of LBS in healthcare and the potential offered by augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies are driving the growth of the region's LBS market. Furthermore, the increasing number of users of ride-hailing and car-sharing apps, such as Uber and Lyft, are likely to spur further growth of the market in this region.

In addition to the US, Canada is another key contributor to the North American LBS market. This region has been witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of navigation-based technologies, which is expected to fuel further market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of navigation apps, such as Waze, is also driving the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the increasing focus on smart city development initiatives and the high demand for real-time tracking and geofencing solutions are expected to further drive the growth of the location-based services market in Canada.

The North American LBS market is anticipated to witness strong growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of GPS and GNSS-enabled satellites, the rising demand for intelligent transportation systems, and the growing usage of navigation apps. The potential offered by AR and VR technologies and the increasing focus on smart city development initiatives are also expected to contribute to the growth of the LBS market in this region.

Google, Apple Inc, Microsoft, IBM, HERE, Oracle and Tom Tom N.V. are Top Players Responsible for Generating Over 42% Revenue of Global Location-based services market

Top 6 players in the market are estimated to generate a 42% revenue in the coming years, driven by several factors. The increasing demand for improved navigation and accuracy of location-based services, the growing popularity of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, and the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The leading players in the market, such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, IBM, HERE, Oracle, and TomTom, are responsible for generating a major portion of the revenue in the global LBS market in 2022.

These companies in the global location-based services market have made significant investments in research and development to create better navigation solutions and expand their existing markets. Google Maps is one of the leading mapping solutions in the world, providing reliable navigation and directions. Apple has developed Apple Maps, one of the most popular navigation applications for iPhones, and CarPlay for in-car navigation. Microsoft has introduced Bing Maps, which is widely used for navigation, and IBM has launched its Location Services Suite, which enables businesses to leverage location data for creating innovative geospatial solutions.

HERE has developed its Maps for Autonomous Vehicles (MAV), a technology platform that provides real-time maps for autonomous vehicles, and Oracle has launched its Location Cloud Service. TomTom N.V. has developed its own navigation solutions, such as TomTom Maps, which allow customers to easily create and share high-precision maps.

The above mentioned top 6 players are expected to continue to dominate the global location-based services market in the forecast period, due to their long-standing presence and significant investments in R&D. These companies are also focusing on introducing new solutions to meet the growing demand for advanced navigation capabilities and accuracy of location-based services.

The global location-based services market presents significant growth opportunities for companies looking to capitalize on the increasing demand for location-based services. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, and the growing popularity of AR and VR technologies.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESRI

Google LLC

HERE Technologies

IBM Cooperation

Microsoft Cooperation

Oracle Cooperation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Zebra Technologies

Other Prominent Players

