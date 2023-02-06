US Nuclear Gearing Up Sales and Attending Four Upcoming Trade Shows, Exhibiting New and Best-Selling Products

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) is happy to announce they are resuming their highly productive trade show sales program. Pre-Covid, US Nuclear successfully used trade shows to boost sales volume by attracting new customers, entering new markets, and cementing loyalty of US Nuclear’s regular clientele. USN’s trade show sales program has been on hold since the start of the pandemic. USN is now scheduled to attend four upcoming trade shows in the next several months. Trade shows are a core component of US Nuclear’s sales and marketing foundation, and the company is looking forward to networking, meeting customers, investors, and showcasing their new and best-selling products.



US Nuclear is scheduled to attend the following trade shows so far this year:

Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) Conference, held February 19-22, 2023 at the Austin Marriott in Austin, Texas. Please Refer to previous press release for products that will be showcased at the IAQA conference. 32nd Annual International Conference on Soil, Water, Energy, and Air (AEHS) on March 20-23, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in San Diego, California.

Products Showcased include:

PFAS-TA-F: The only instant PFAS detector for contamination in the air or water

SSS-22P: Portable liquid scintillation counter measures radiation in food, soil, water

VAP-X-Radon: Measures radon vapor in soil or air to reduce lung cancer cases

4650 zNose: Detect and analyze almost any organic, biological, chemical compounds in real-time

2023 Water Quality Association (WQA) Convention & Exposition, held April 18-20, 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Products Showcased include:

DiveRad: Underwater drone outfitted with radiation and other sensors to protect America's reservoirs and coastal sea life

Unitect-H20: Real-time, wide range chemical, biological, and radiation water detector to monitor hazards in rivers, lakes, also industrial and agricultural effluents

NEX-BETA-ABG: Real-time, continuous alpha, beta, gamma water monitor to protect schools, hospitals, and military bases

Downstream USA 2023, held June 7-8, 2023 at Galveston Island Convention Centre in Galveston, Texas.

Products Showcased include:

Climate Drone: High-performance drone with methane sensor(s), to pinpoint and then to seal America’s 600,000 methane leaks. Drone can be outfitted with numerous other sensors including LEL explosive sensors

OXY-IS: Measures Oxygen deficiency or dangerous excess in air and water

SSS-33-DHC: Downhole tritium and gamma water monitor for oil well logging

For more information about these shows or meeting US Nuclear there, please contact us at info@usnuclearcorp.com.



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

http://usnuclearcorp.com

http://tech-associates.com

http://overhoff.com