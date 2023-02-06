Information
February 6, 2023
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of January 31, 2023
|Date
|Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights2
|01/31/2023
| 179,682,295
| 179,682,295
*
* *
1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
