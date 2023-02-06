Holter ECG Market Size Report ($1.21 Billion by 2028) Driven by Rising Prevalence of CVDs – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Holter ECG Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Products, Software & Solutions, Services, and Accessories), Application (Diagnostics and Monitoring), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation (AF), Cardiac Arrest, Patients with Pacemakers, and Others), Channel (3 Channel ECG System, 5,6 & 7 Channel ECG System, 12 Channel ECG System, and Others)”; the global holter ECG market growth is impelled by significant rise in elderly population, rising number of product approvals and launches and growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation.





Global Holter ECG Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 0.757 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.21 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 267 No. of Tables 183 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Application, Indication, and Channel





Global Holter ECG Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

FUKUDA DENSHI; General Electric Co; EB Neuro SPA; Koninklijke Philips NV; Viatom Technology Co., Ltd.; Nihon Kohden Corp; OSI Systems, Inc.; and Hill Rom Holding Inc. are a few of the key companies operating in the global Holter ECG market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name.

A few of the recent developments in the global holter ECG market are mentioned below:

In January 2022: Royal Philips introduced the industry’s first full-service, at-home, 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solution for decentralized clinical trials. The clinical-grade solution is the most advanced patient-centric ECG offering within the company’s cardiac monitoring portfolio, pairing data readings comparable to clinical, site-based ECGs with Philips leading cloud-based data collection and analysis services.

In January 2021 : Hill-Rom acquired Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. (BardyDx). Under the terms of the agreement, Hill-Rom purchased BardyDx for a cash consideration of US$ 375 million. The acquisition of BardyDx complements Hill-Rom’s current cardiology portfolio of cardiac stress exercise, Holter, and resting electrocardiography (ECG) devices.





The Holter monitor is a wearable device and a type of electrocardiogram that records heart's rhythm and rate activity. Holter ECG records electrical signals through adhesive electrodes placed on the chest. These electrodes are connected through cables to the recorder. After the recording, the recorded data is downloaded to the central system and analyzed through a program that automatically conducts analysis and highlights heart arrhythmias that assist in evaluation by the physician to report the examination and treatment.

Rise in Number of Product Approvals and Launches to Fuel Global Holter ECG Market Growth During (2022-2028):

The Holter ECGs market is characterized by the presence of many small and big companies. To increase their market share, players are adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements. Holter ECG monitors are safer and more effective than ever with continued innovation and technological advances, leading to increased acceptance of Holter ECGs. Leading players are investing in R&D to develop advanced technologies and gain more revenue share.





The growth of the global Holter ECG market is attributed to the rising incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF), undiagnosed or silent AF and growing geriatric population base suffering from structural heart disease (SHD). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it is estimated that 12.1 million people in the United States will have atrial fibrillation (AF) in 2030. As per the American Heart Association, Inc. report, cardiovascular diseases account for approximately half of all deaths (44%) in Italy. Additionally, ischemic heart disease is the leading cause of death (28%), cerebrovascular disease ranks third after cancer. Moreover, as per the EU SHD coalition report, by 2040, ~2 million people in Spain will be suffering from SHD over 65 years of age. In addition, 59% of the patients diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis do not receive the intervention; 14% of intervened patients remain on the waiting list after one year, and 19% die before receiving any treatment.

Therefore, SHD is a major cause of functional decline among the geriatric population; the population of Spain can prevent SHD through early detection and high utility of Holter ECG. Further, the rising prevalence of ischemic heart disease in Italy is increasing the demand for Holter ECG, which is fueling the overall market growth.





