Business Models: MedTech Sustainability

This study focuses on sustainability in the MedTech industry and offers a detailed discussion on 2 sustainability programs, Climate Action and Responsible Consumption and Production.



The study’s focus areas include key regulations in the EU, such as the EUDAMED database and green taxonomy and ESG in the United States and Asia-Pacific.



The study also provides an analyst perspective on the regulations and what it means to MedTech participants as well as other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.



The study discusses key factors driving the growth of the sustainability program as well as restraints to adoption and their implications.



It also includes a detailed discussion of growth opportunities in the sustainability space.



MedTech companies to action in the sustainability space are provided, and the sustainability programs of 3M, Philips, Cardinal Health (Sustainable Technologies), Siemens Healthineers, and Illumina are discussed.



Characteristics of companies that are early-, mid-, and late-stage adopters of sustainability (an analyst perspective) are provided.

Author: Vittal Bhaskar Rao

