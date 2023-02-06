The Global Glass Lens Market is forecast to grow by $8175.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Lens Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416898/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glass lens market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising elderly population, increasing demand for eyeglasses, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care.



The glass lens market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single glass vision lenses

• Progressive glass lenses

• Bifocal glass lenses



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the availability of products through online distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the glass lens market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation leading to product advances and increasing diabetic population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the glass lens market covers the following areas:

• Glass lens market sizing

• Glass lens market forecast

• Glass lens market industry analysis

• Glass lens market sizing

• Glass lens market forecast

• Glass lens market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass lens market vendors that include Bluebell Industries Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Eastman Kodak Co, EcoGlass AS, EssilorLuxottica SA, Fielmann AG, Guild Optical Associates Inc., HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Optical Co. Ltd., Knight Optical Ltd., Leica Camera AG, Lensel Optics Pvt Ltd., Nikon Corp., Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., Shanghai Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd., Specsavers Group, TOKAI OPTICAL Co. Ltd., and Vision Rx Lab. Also, the glass lens market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

