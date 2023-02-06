NOTICE ON POSTPONMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF SEVENTH TRANCHE OF BONDS

English Lithuanian

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022, including all its supplements approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on the Issuer’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this Notice.

The Issuer would like to inform you that the Subscription Period of the seventh Tranche of Bonds expected to be opened on 8 February 2023 and closed on 22 February 2023 as prescribed in the Prospectus, will be postponed to March 2023.

Updated information on the seventh Tranche of Bonds will be disclosed in the supplement to the Prospectus to be prepared and published by the Issuer in accordance with the applicable laws and Prospectus before opening of the Subscription Period of the seventh Tranche of Bonds.

The postponement of the seventh Tranche of Bonds will not affect the Issuer's objectives and business continuity.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt