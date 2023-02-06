Changes in the Management Board of Harju Elekter AB

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter has decided, by agreement between the parties, to terminate the contract with Harju Elekter AB’s Managing Director Mikael Shwartz Jonsson. Mikael Jonsson will continue as Managing Director until 28 February 2023, after which Martin Frank will take over as acting director.



Martin Frank has worked as the Head of Marketing and Sales at Harju Elekter AB since 2021. Before that, he worked in various leadership positions at ABB, Hitachi Energy and Westinghouse Electric Company. He holds a master's degree in engineering from Lund University and an MBA from Uppsala University. He does not own Harju Elekter shares.

In order to find a new Managing Director for Harju Elekter AB, a competition will be organised with a plan to fill the position within six months.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s nine-month revenue in 2022 was 125.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400