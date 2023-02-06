Boys & Girls Clubs - North Central North Carolina Kicks-Off $1.4 Million Granville County Renovation

OXFORD, N.C., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This $1.4 million dollar renovation will enable the Granville location to enhance its physical location and create an even greater vision for its future.

Running through a special "Kick-Off" banner, members of the Granville County Unit created a feeling of excitement for this project. Generous support for the renovation was evident as many Granville County Government members, area business owners, and community leaders joined in the celebration.

The Club opened to serve youth 11 years ago at Mary Potter Middle School, later expanding into St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. In 2014, the Club received a gift from Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company - their unused warehouses - which later became home for BGCNCNC's corporate headquarters.

In 2020, CEO Donyell "DJ" Jones began to create the vision for the renovation project. With their understanding of the importance of Boys & Girls Clubs, not only to its members and their families but the greater impact on the entire Granville County community, longtime supporters Richard & Noel Moore committed to making a significant investment in the project to help launch "A Place to Become." Their gift established the foundation for this project's funding.

The National Boys & Girls Club Movement began in 1860 in Hartford, Connecticut. Over the next several years their mission began to grow beyond just their community and today there are over 5,000 Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation and around the world.

Today the impact local Clubs have on their members and their communities is invaluable. Below are some general BGCNCNC statistics that prove just that.

• 96% regularly attending Club members make on-time grade progression.

• For every $1 donated to the Club there is a $9 economic return on investment

• 89% of Club members surveyed report the Club is a "Safe, Positive Environment.

• 87% of Club members surveyed report the Club offers a "Supportive Adult Connection."

• 84% of Club members surveyed report the Club creates a "Sense of Belonging.

• 83% of Club members surveyed report they "believe they can make a difference in their community.

• 91% of Club members have avoided risky behaviors - smoking, alcohol, fighting, marijuana, etc.

* Results are based on the 2022 National Youth Outcome Initiative Survey Data.

BGCNCNC's leadership is dedicated to providing positive youth development experiences and targeted programs to young people "who need us most." As such, they are committed to this capital campaign and the successful completion of this project.

The renovations will begin on Feb. 6, 2023, and are estimated to be completed by June 1, 2023. This campaign will be part of the ongoing fundraising efforts for this first phase of the project as well as any future capital projects.

Any inquiries about Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina should contact CEO Donyell "DJ" Jones at djones@bgcncnc.com or (919) 690-0036.

Contact Information:

Donyell Jones

CEO

djones@bgcncnc.com

9196900036



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.