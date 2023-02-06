NOOZ.ai Launches Web-Based Version of Its App With Enhanced Features

MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NT CONNECT, an international tech developer, today announces the launch of their app, NOOZ.ai, in a web-based format. The app's web version will be readily available through any browser, giving users the option to explore media influence through personalized scoring and media bias detection systems.

The newly enhanced scoring system comprises three different rating styles: NOOZSCORE (the overall amount of persuasive language), NOOZMETRICS (sentiment, propaganda, opinion, revisions, and ghost edits analysis), and NOOZREACTION, which offers a more relatable interpretation of the previous ratings in the form of illustrations and idioms.

The scores are compiled using a weighted stack average and natural language processing (NLP) to calculate a final NOOZ SCORE, which creates a range from 0 to 100 from low to extreme influence. Meanwhile, NOOZMETRICS provides a visual representation of the NOOZSCORE with a breakdown of the analysis.

Authors and journalists frequently have biases that are hidden from the reader. Through NOOZ.ai, customers can analyze the content more objectively and avoid leaning towards a particular viewpoint on any given issue by being aware of the author's and news source's historical bias.

The proliferation of fake news has some serious adverse effects, such as instilling mistrust in the media, weakening the democratic process, and providing forums for divisive conspiracy theories and hate speech.

Truthful news takes six times longer to reach 1,500 people on Twitter than false news, say MIT researchers. Furthermore, there is a significant disparity in the chain length—the number of individuals who shared a social media post—between correct and false news.

"Biased reporting is a major concern in today's society. Misinformation is the most commonly (mis)used buzzword. But the reality is that language itself can be used to manipulate and persuade the casual reader. By objectively analyzing language, we avoid the subjective bias found in other approaches. As opposed to subjectively labeling misinformation, our approach is to illuminate how one can be manipulated with exaggerated headlines, revision history, and text of articles," said Garry Paxinos, CTO at NT CONNECT.

