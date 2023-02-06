Sopheon Adds Former Ideagen Executive Barnaby Kent to Its Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon, the global leader in Innovation Management software and expertise, announced the addition of Barnaby (Barney) Kent as a non-executive member of Sopheon’s Board of Directors. Kent becomes the seventh Sopheon Board member and the fourth non-executive member. Dedicated to ensuring financial strength alongside growth objectives, Sopheon’s Board encompasses a range of experiences and provides the independent judgment necessary to maintain high standards of corporate governance.



Prior to its recent $1.3 billion acquisition by a London-based private equity firm in 2022, Kent spent nearly a decade at Ideagen plc, a software company supplying regulatory, compliance and collaboration solutions to over 10,000 organizations around the world. In his role as COO, Kent led Ideagen to unprecedented growth and financial delivery. Kent has more than 20 years’ experience within the technology sector and was previously CEO of Plumtree Group prior to joining Ideagen. He has a BSc (Hons) from the University of Southampton and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School.

“Barney Kent’s addition to the Board further positions Sopheon to execute its mission to empower organizations to change the world,” said Greg Coticchia, chief executive officer of Sopheon. “His expertise in expanding organizations via both organic growth and M&A activities is aligned with Sopheon’s business growth goals, specifically as we continue to increase revenue in the SaaS market and look for strategic acquisition opportunities. Barney’s experience and insight will be a valuable addition to the Board as it guides Sopheon toward continued growth.”

With Sopheon, organizations are able to implement an InnovationOps approach, which harmonizes all aspects of innovation, discovery, project management and product management for improved performance results. These forward-thinking solutions empower executives, leaders and team members to drive innovation and new product development in their businesses.

“Joining the Sopheon Board represents an exciting opportunity to assist an already thriving organization to maximize its value,” said Kent. “The company’s historically strong performance, coupled with its ability to maintain positive bottom-line results while transitioning to an expanding SaaS-based model, shows a deep commitment to customers and investors alike. I look forward to using my experience and skills to further Sopheon’s position as a market leader in the Innovation Management market.”

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at www.sopheon.com .

To experience the power of Sopheon’s InnovationOps software, visit Accolade®, Acclaim™ Ideas , Acclaim™ Projects and Acclaim™ Products .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s industry leadership was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by hundreds of blue-chip customers with over 125,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade®, Acclaim Ideas, Acclaim Projects and Acclaim Products are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

Media Contact

Sopheon

Chloe Shoobridge