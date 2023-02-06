Medical Marijuana, Inc. Participates in Preclinical Research Study on Therapeutic Benefits of CBD on Traumatic Brain Injuries

Study Carried Out by Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the IPN and the Siglo XXI National Medical Center Show Advantages of Oral Administration of CBD to Reduce Levels of Neuronal Death in Animal Model



SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® recently took part in a collaboration on a study to demonstrate the effectiveness of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The Company is also collaborating with the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of Neurological Diseases at the Siglo XXI National Medical Center, on a preclinical study in an animal model that demonstrated the ability to decrease extracellular glutamate levels that can lead to traumatic brain injuries.

This innovative study, which was led by Dr. Luisa Rocha in conjunction with a large group of Mexican scientists, demonstrated the efficacy of oral administration of the Company’s proprietary RSHO CBD product in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries, generated by a reduction in the excessive release of glutamate in the cerebral cortex.

“Through this controlled study, we were able to observe that the oral administration of cannabidiol during the seven days prior to an injury helped to avoid the over-release of glutamate that results from brain trauma, an effect associated with decreased mortality in neurons. In this study, it was also shown that the application of CBD helps sensorimotor improvement,” Dr. Rocha stated.

Glutamate is the main excitatory neurotransmitter of the central nervous system. Abnormally high levels of glutamate lead to a process called excitotoxicity, which can lead to death of neurons.

Dr. Rocha added: “The results obtained in this study help to understand how the oral application of cannabidiol reduces excitotoxicity caused by long-term traumatic brain injuries and facilitates functional recovery. In fact, pre-injury CBD treatment was sufficient to lessen the aftermath of traumatic brain injury.”

“Clinically proving the therapeutic potential of CBD is at the core of our Company’s ethos and the results of this study further proves the therapeutic value of plant based CBD,” said Blake Schroeder, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. “Through our research initiatives we continue to prove how CBD can positively affect patients worldwide. While federally funded research institutions in the US have been slow to embrace cannabis-based research, Latin American institutions have been performing this type of research in conjunction with our Company for years. We will continue to pursue research in Mexico as well as in Brazil, where we are pursuing pharmaceutical registration of our products.”

This new preclinical study was carried out using the Company’s flagship RSHO product, which contains zero percent THC, and provides a high concentrations of plant rich CBD.

HempMeds' commitment is to free access around the globe enabling people worldwide everyday to obtain the health benefits of cannabis-based products in an easy way.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

About HempMeds® Mexico

HempMeds® Mexico is a Mexico-based company that made history by being the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for the cannabis product RSHO-X™ for a medical indication. HempMeds® Mexico plans to work directly with the Mexican government to safely and legally provide access to CBD hemp oil products.

