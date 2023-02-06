The Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market is forecast to grow by $2,519.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416892/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polyethylene (PE) foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from emerging economies, increasing use of pe foam insulation in construction industry, and strong demand from automotive industry.



The polyethylene (PE) foam market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Building and construction

• Footwear

• Others



By Type

• XLPE foam

• Non-XLPE foam



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in furniture industry driven by expanding population as one of the prime reasons driving the polyethylene (PE) foam market growth during the next few years. Also, augmented investment in r and d of pe foams and increasing number of manufacturers in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyethylene (PE) foam market covers the following areas:

• Polyethylene (PE) foam market sizing

• Polyethylene (PE) foam market forecast

• Polyethylene (PE) foam market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyethylene (PE) foam market vendors that include All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Foam Industry, JSP Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc. Also, the polyethylene (PE) foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

