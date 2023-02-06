The Global Engineered Stone Market is forecast to grow by $9.68 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineered Stone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191429/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the engineered stone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for durable alternatives to natural stone, growing residential construction activities, and growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items.



The engineered stone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Block and slabs

• Tiles



By Application

• Countertops

• Flooring

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for fancy countertops as one of the prime reasons driving the engineered stone market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, and increasing interest in interior designing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the engineered stone market covers the following areas:

• Engineered stone market sizing

• Engineered stone market forecast

• Engineered stone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineered stone market vendors that include A.St.A. WORLDWIDE, Akrilika Co., Aristech Surfaces LLC, Belenco, Breton S.p.A., Caesarstone Ltd., Cosentino SA, Diresco NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Global Surfaces Limited, Lotte Chemical Corp., LX Hausys Ltd., MAAS GmbH, Pokarna Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Q.R.B.G. S.r.l., Quartzforms Spa, Santa Margherita Spa, SMARTSTONE AUSTRALIA PTY Ltd., Stone Italiana Spa, VICOSTONE, and Wilsonart LLC. Also, the engineered stone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



