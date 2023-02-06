Prema CEO, Masahiro Kawakami attended an AMA Session hosted by Former Bittrex CBO Chris Sinkey

Singapore, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Prema CEO, Masahiro Kawakami attended an AMA Sessionhosted by Former Bittrex CBO Chris Sinkey, provided an introduction to the PREMA project, the team, and what it intends to solve.





The PREMA platform is centered on PREMA X, an NFT marketplace, and uses the PREMA Wallet and traceability system to connect NFTs with the places where they are used, such as URLs (UnReal Life, the unreal world) such as metaverse blockchain games and IRLs (In Real Life, the real world) such as physical products and spaces.

Masahiro Kawakami, Prema CEO, said: "We will be a pioneer in connecting existing industries to Web3 with our proprietary technology-driven PREMA platform, supporting existing industries around the world to enter the Web3 industry and creating a unified marketplace for Web3 like Apple’s Appstore, Apple music, and Amazon’s Kindle store. The ultimate goal of the PREMA platform is to build on our technology to link tangible objects and digital content from around the world through the medium of NFT, to provide a marketplace for their trade, and to guide users to various services so that everyone can access the utilities they need at any time. The goal is to create an environment in which everyone can access the utilities they need at any time.Each component of our platform is organically linked to form an ecosystem that realizes this goal. NFTs obtained through IRL via AQR or NFC using the PREMA Wallet, or through Web3 such as PREMA X, can be used interactively and compositely in the metaverse, blockchain games, and IRL.Through the ecosystem of the PREMA platform, we will accelerate the NFT business in Japan and around the world.”

As for what makesPREMA different, how will it make this project stand out in thiscompetitive market?He stated that they designed a highly sustainable token ecosystem to support the PREMA platform.









In Masahiro Kawakami's view, the uniqueness of PREMA can be divided into 4 key words:

Compliance :

PREMAis listed on several major overseas exchanges and have applied to be listed on the Japan Digital Asset Market, the world’s only legal digital asset exchange. We are happy to have the first launch of various significant Japanese digital entertainment items and NFT, which supports spot yen, credit card, and Japan’s large mobile phone operator.

NFT :

Technology :

The PREMA platform features the uniqueness of using NFC and AQR to connect the real world and blockchain in a highly secure and easy way. This allows for an “experiential” real world/Web3 interface.

In compliance with these core technologies, we are currently developing a traceability system and PREMA chain.

Commercial Value :

PREMA’s main products are Japanese entertainment-themed digital assets such “Korean boy group” and “Japanese Comedian Collectable Cards”. The quantity of digital products sold in Japanese digital collectible card businesses has reached millions of transactions. Samurai Guild Games, which is now fast turning into a community, is an example of PREMA’s game creation achievement. Many KOLs, including well-known game players and administrators of existing game guilds, are expected to join here, accelerating the expansion of PREMA’s blockchain games.

PREMA Token (PRMX) is a digital asset that supports the ecosystem of the PREMA platform and is compliant with the ERC-20 token standard for the Ethereum blockchain with mature security performance, processing power, and various durability features.

As of now, PREMA has been listed on: XT.com/ Kucoin/ Bitmart/ LBank/ BKEX/ Phemex/ MEXC/ Coinsbit/ Gate.io/ Bittrex.

