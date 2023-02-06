At critical time for Oracle contract negotiations, Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) offers reviews of proposed deals

SEATTLE, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Licensing Consultants (SLC), the original Oracle licensing consulting firm, announced today that through May 31, 2023, it will offer no-obligation reviews of deals for new and existing Oracle clients working to complete contracts.



“May is the end of Oracle’s fiscal year and about half of their annual business occurs between now and then,” said SLC CEO Ed Ramirez. “Oracle uses high-pressure sales tactics to create urgency and get deals done, but the truth is clients have the leverage right now and it’s a good time to negotiate. If your company has a licensing deal, renewal or audit settlement on the table, don’t let Oracle push you. SLC can help you get the best possible deal.”

To support companies through this, SLC has a variety of pricing models to fit budgets, including offering its services on a contingency basis and getting paid from the savings secured on behalf of the client, said Vice President of Global Operations Evan Boyd.

“We’re a team of former Oracle insiders, so we know exactly how to quickly dig through contracts and identify aggressive savings that others miss,” Boyd said. “Oracle is one of the toughest negotiators around, but we’ve saved clients more than $1 billion in the past 20 years. We’ll help you understand if you’re getting the best possible deal, including benchmarking your potential savings, so it’s worth having us take a closer look with you.”

For more information about Software Licensing Consultants, please visit www.SLC.us.com.

About SLC (Software Licensing Consultants)

Founded in 2004 by former Oracle executives, SLC is the leading advisory on all-things Oracle, including contract and audit negotiations, licensing policies, maintenance and ULA certification. SLC is the original Oracle licensing firm and has helped thousands of clients save more than $1 billion.

Contact:

Evan Boyd

evan@SLC.us.com

(925) 961-9741 ext. 27