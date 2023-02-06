TIPICO SPORTSBOOK DEBUTS “BENGALS REVENGE BET” PROMOTION AND $10,000 SAME GAME PARLAY COMPETITION FOR THE BIG GAME

HOBOKEN, NJ, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico, a leading global sportsbook operator, today unveiled its “Big Game” promotions. To qualify for Tipico’s Big Game SGP Competition, eligible customers must successfully wager $50 or more in real money on a bet with a minimum of two parlay legs on Sunday’s matchup. The top finishers of the SGP Competition will be those who place winning bets with the longest parlay odds.

One Grand Prize package will be awarded to the individual with the longest parlay odds on their bet. The Grand Prize package, which is valued at approximately $10,000, includes two complimentary tickets to a championship sporting event of the winner’s choosing along with two airfare tickets and a two-night hotel stay. The Top 10 Runners Up of the SGP Competition will receive five $100 Bet Credits totalling $500 to use on NBA or NCAAB wagers in the Tipico Sportsbook, issued weekly to each winner after the Competition concludes.

“Placing a Big Game bet enhances the most watched annual sports event on the planet,” said Adrian Vella, Chief Executive Officer at Tipico North America. “But why stop at a straight bet? In the Same Game Parlay Competition, bettors can up the ante and compete for the experience of a lifetime.”

In addition to the Same Game Parlay Competition, on the heels of the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, eligible Tipico users can also participate in the Bengals Revenge Bet promotion. To take advantage of this offer, bettors must place a minimum moneyline bet of $50 or more on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the game. Along with their real money return, winners will secure two $5 bet credits: one on the Bengals to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in their first matchup of the 2023-2024 season, and one on the Bengals to win the Big Game in 2024.

“We embraced Ohio teams as we entered the market, and mourn with you, Cincinnati,” said Vella. “At Tipico, we are Eagles fans for the week – but with confidence that the Bengals will be back in force next year! The Bengals Revenge Bet allows fans to channel their passion and frustration into the first shot at redemption by betting against Cincinnati’s newest rival.”

Within the last several months, Tipico has created and debuted several promotions and competitions to further pledge its commitment to its customer base, particularly in conjunction with its recent launch in the state of Ohio. These include Tipico’s “Win Ohio” Grand Prize Sweepstakes, a free-to-play game leading up to the Tipico Ohio launch, along with a myriad of Ohio-centric promotions including bet credits, deposit matches, and welcome offers.

Tipico’s promotions and SGP Competition are available to customers who register for a real money sportsbook wagering account through the Tipico app in its operating states of Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa. These offers are valid now through Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.