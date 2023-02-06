The Global Road Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $782.97 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070328/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the road logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for green logistics, increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industry in the US, and increased outsourcing of logistics services.



The road logistics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Domestic

• International



By Type

• Truckload

• Less than truckload

• Parcel

• Same day



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies automation in the same-day delivery market as one of the prime reasons driving the road logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing e-commerce market and the emergence of big data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the road logistics market covers the following areas:

• Road logistics market sizing

• Road logistics market forecast

• Road logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road logistics market vendors that include Acme Truck Line Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, ArcBest Corp, Bennett International Group LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Penske Corp., Quantix SCS Inc., RD Logistics, Ryder System Inc, Saltchuk, Schneider National Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Also, the road logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________