Antimicrobial Textile Market to Surpass USD 19.4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 –2028 due to Increasing Awareness about First-Aid Kits Usage

Westford, USA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is expected to be a major region in the antimicrobial textile market due to the continuous rise in cases of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, chickenpox, and diphtheria. This, combined with the growing threat of cross-infections, is expected to fuel the market's growth in the coming years. In addition, the increasing demand for improved healthcare services also contributes to the market's growth. Antimicrobial textiles are becoming more popular among manufacturers and researchers because they provide users with quality and safety. In addition, consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality home textiles and clothing products to support their healthy lifestyle choices, leading to a demand for new product development.

Annually, Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) lead to roughly 1.7 million cases and 99,000 fatalities in American hospitals. In response to this growing health concern, public healthcare organizations are stepping up their efforts to maintain hygiene and safety, emphasizing the use of advanced safety measures.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/antimicrobial-textile-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Textile Market"

Pages - 238

Tables - 92

Figures - 67

Textiles with antimicrobial properties either kill germs or prevent their growth. They are created by either employing textile fiber that is naturally effective against microbes or treating textile substrates with antimicrobial chemicals. As a result, they are long-lasting, eco-friendly, and less likely to discolor. Additionally, the performance and durability of several items are enhanced by their antibacterial qualities.

Prominent Players in Antimicrobial Textile Market

Milliken & Co.

Trevira GmbH

Unitika Ltd.

PurThreads Technologies Inc.

Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Herculite Inc.

LifeThreads LLC

Sinterama

Kolon Industries Inc.

Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

BioCote Limited

Resil Chemicals Private Limited

BASF SE

Synthetic Organic Compounds Segment to Drive Major Sales Thanks to Its Higher Efficiency and Lower Costing

Synthetic organic compounds hold the dominant market share, and this trend is anticipated to propel in the upcoming years. Compared to metal & metallic salts and bio-based active agents, the low cost of synthetic organic compounds is a major contributing factor to its market leadership. Key players in this segment include quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, and poly hexamethylene biguanides, known for their exceptional efficiency against a broad range of microbes. This high level of performance is likely to drive growth in the antimicrobial textile market.

The North American region is projected to hold the biggest market share in the forecast period. The United States, Mexico, and Canada are the major nations presenting ample growth prospects. The market's growth is fueled by increased consumer awareness regarding disease transmission, leading to heightened demand for high-quality materials to maintain health and hygiene.

Medical Textile Segment to Witness Higher Traction Due to Its High Demand in Surgical Supplies

The medical textile segment holds the largest market share, driven by the pressing need for infection control in healthcare facilities. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and hospital administration have been promoting antimicrobial fabrics in medical textiles to mitigate the risk of infections. This segment encompasses a wide range of products, including medical attire, sheets & blankets, surgical supplies & wipes.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/antimicrobial-textile-market

The Asia Pacific region held a major share of the antimicrobial textile market and is projected to experience healthy growth in the forecast period, thanks to its high CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyles, boosted by the rise in disposable income, and the significant investments being made in various industries, including the medical sector. In addition, in response to growing awareness about health and hygiene, the medical industry in the Asia Pacific region is expanding rapidly.

The recently released research report on the antimicrobial textile market has been designed to deliver maximum business benefits. The report offers a comprehensive market analysis, providing valuable insights into the market forces shaping its dynamics. These insights will be helpful for both existing market players and those looking to enter the market, as they can inform strategic decision-making.

Key Developments in the Antimicrobial Textile Market

Noble Biomaterials has expanded Polygienehorizons into the expanding Asian market with the assistance of partners N9 World Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The Swedish company's collaboration with one of India's most advanced specialty chemical companies has given it access to an entirely new market. The objective is to increase awareness of Polygiene BioMasterTM and other Polygiene technologies to improve antimicrobial defense and greatly support Mindful LivingTM.

The debut of the Wash Minus line in the United States in collaboration with Crystal International Group Ltd. of Hong Kong. In order to promote water conservation from birth to death, Noble's novel Ionic+® Durable antimicrobial solution is incorporated into Crystal Denim, the Crystal International subsidiary spearheading the cooperation, at the finishing stage of its denim goods. The goal of Wash Minus is to better inform customers about the effectiveness of antimicrobials in lowering water use.

Standard Fiber, a major provider of home textiles on a global scale, is excited to share updates on its ESG initiatives as well as special product and technology releases. To better serve its year-round business visitors to Las Vegas, Standard Fiber opened its permanent 2,500-square-foot showroom last summer. In addition, to provide a new domestic fulfillment resource for its clients' freight-sensitive bedding products, the firm developed a new filling factory and distribution center in Henderson, NV, soon after its inauguration of its Las Vegas Showroom.

Noble and Trident have partnered to develop plant-based antimicrobial fabric technology. In addition, noble Biomaterials has recently developed a renewable citric-based technology that it uses in partnership with companies in significant textiles categories. Ionic+ Botanical transforms items with antibacterial and odor-eliminating fabric treatments. EPA approval is currently anticipated to occur early in 2019. Ionic+ Mineral, Noble's current antimicrobial fabric technology, stops the growth of bacteria on soft surfaces by using positively charged silver ions.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/antimicrobial-textile-market

Key Questions Answered in Antimicrobial Textile Market Report

What are the global market size and projected CAGR global market?

Who are the leading vendors present in the target market?

What are the significant drivers and major hurdles for the market?

What is the emerging trend observed in the antimicrobial textile market?

Which region is estimated to generate higher revenue during the forecast period?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market

Global Lab Grown Meat Market

Global Vegan Protein Powder Market

Global Torula Yeast Market

North America Natural Sausage Casings Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com