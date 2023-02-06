Revolutionary Crypto Trading Platform $ALERT Launches with Real-Time Notifications and Mobile Compatibility

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new player has entered the cryptocurrency trading market with the launch of $ALERT, a platform designed for traders and investors to stay informed and make more informed investment decisions.

$ALERT offers real-time notifications when a token of a user's choosing has exceeded or crossed below a certain market cap or percentage level set by the user, as well as when the token reaches take profit or stop loss levels also set by market cap or percentage. This provides a convenient way for users to stay informed, whether they are on their desktop or mobile device.





The $ALERT token has four tiers that offer different levels of alerts and positions for users, each with its own supply limit and unique benefits. Tier 1 (0 Supply) offers 1 alert and 1 position, Tier 2 (100,000 Supply) offers 3 alerts and 3 positions, Tier 3 (250,000 Supply) offers 5 alerts and 5 positions, and Tier 4 (500,000 Supply) offers 10 alerts and 10 positions. By purchasing a higher tier, users can increase their capacity to monitor multiple tokens and receive real-time notifications.

The company is thrilled to launch $ALERT as a game-changer for the cryptocurrency trading industry. The platform provides real-time notifications, instant alerts, and a ranking system, all designed to help users make more informed investment decisions.

The $ALERT token roadmap outlines the phases of development and growth for the platform, with a focus on launching the platform, expanding its reach, adding new features, and expanding the community.

In addition to that, the goal with $ALERT is to provide a unique trading platform that offers real-time information and convenience to users. It focuses on revolutionizing the way people trade cryptocurrencies and making informed investment decisions.

Consequently, $ALERT is a platform that facilitates its users with real-time notifications for its users. The platform allows users to set alerts for specific tokens and be notified as soon as they reach certain market cap or percentage levels. Additionally, $ALERT offers the take profit and stop loss feature, which enables users to set their desired levels for locking in profits or limiting losses, and the platform will automatically execute the trade when the set level is reached.

The platform is mobile compatible and allows for easy trigger setting through its mobile application. The tokenomics of $ALERT consists of a 4% buy tax, 4% sell tax, 2% marketing, 1% development, and 1% treasury/buyback.

About the Platform - $ALERT

$ALERT is a platform that allows users to receive real-time notifications when a token of their choosing has exceeded or crossed below a certain market cap or percentage level set by the user. This helps traders and investors make more informed investment decisions.

With the $ALERT token, users can set multiple notifications for multiple tokens, receive alerts on their desktop computer or mobile device, and set take profit and stop loss levels by market cap or percentage level. The ranking system ensures that the system and servers are sustained, and that there is fair usage between all users. To access the take-profit/stop-limit features, users will need to insert their private key, but can expect to receive alerts almost instantly.

Furthermore, potential investors interested in ALERT Token can visit the project’s official website or read their whitepaper to get more details.

