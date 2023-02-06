The Global Gaming Software Market is forecast to grow by $48.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891145/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gaming software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by revolutionary improvements in gaming engines, growing developments in cross-platform gaming support, and in-app purchases from freemium customers.



The gaming software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Mobile games

• Console games

• PC games



By Revenue Stream

• Box/CD game

• Shareware

• Freeware

• In-app purchases



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of esports as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with social media platforms and advent of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gaming software market covers the following areas:

• Gaming software market sizing

• Gaming software market forecast

• Gaming software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming software market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., AT and T Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Playtika Holding Corp., Roblox Corp., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Unity Software Inc. Also, the gaming software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

