The Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market is forecast to grow by $4137.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period

Our report on the computer aided engineering (CAE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the smartphone industry, increasing requirements for large-scale project management, and reduction in product design time and cost.



The computer aided engineering (CAE) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• FEA

• CFD



By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of CFD for battery designing as one of the prime reasons driving the computer aided engineering (CAE) market growth during the next few years. Also, CFD in battery designing and development of CAE solutions at the nano level will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer aided engineering (CAE) market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., BETA CAE Systems, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Ceetron AS, COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, Fidesys LLC, Flow Sciences Inc., Hexagon AB, Parametric Designs and Solutions, PTC Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Siemens AG, Simerics Inc., SimScale GmbH, and Symscape. Also, the computer aided engineering (CAE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

