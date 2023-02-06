Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2022

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the twelve months of 2022.

Key financial unaudited indicators in 2022:

• Revenue: EUR 420.3 million (EUR 270.6 million in 2021).

• EBITDA: EUR -36.5 million (EUR 46.2 million in 2021).

• Net loss: EUR -49.4 million (Net profit EUR 20 million in 2021).

• Average annual return on equity (ROE): -25.5% (9.1% in 2021).

The adjusted financial indicators in 2022:

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by NERC. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

• Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 33.5 million (EUR 38.5 million in 2021).

• Adjusted net profit: EUR 10 million EUR (EUR 13.5 million in 2021).

• Adjusted average annual return on equity (ROE): 4.5% (6.2% in 2021).

Attachments:

1. Unaudited financial results of the Company.

2. Press release.



