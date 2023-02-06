ATI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Encourages FAII / ATIP Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) (“ATI”) on behalf of the company’s investors.



ATI operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. The current company was formed in June 2021 via a business combination with SPAC entity Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FAII), with ATI as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for second quarter 2021 (the period in which the business combination was completed). Among other things, ATI disclosed that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our labor costs.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $3.62 per share, or 43% in value, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

The investigation seeks to determine whether ATI or the company’s representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the above corporate actions and disclosures.

ATI investors who (i) purchased or acquired shares of ATIP or FAII stock prior to May 24, 2021 and (ii) held those shares through at least July 27, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/ati-physical-therapy-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

