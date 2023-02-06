Mechanically Separated Poultry Market To Offer Numerous Opportunities At A CAGR Of 4.6% through 2033 | Persistence Market Research, Inc.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide consumption of Mechanically Separated Poultry is expected to reach 316,077.84 tons in 2023 and rise to 457,658.46 tons by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.8%. The trend of market growth in the frozen food industry is expected to continue over the decade (2023 to 2033). Increased demand for frozen food is mainly due to consumers seeking traceable food options. They are also expected to spend more on frozen food due to its convenience factor.

Sales of frozen meat in the mechanically separated meat sector are being boosted by advanced freezing methods that extend the shelf life of processed meat products while preserving their quality. As a result, manufacturers in this industry are expected to innovate in terms of appearance, taste, and packaging to increase the appeal of frozen meat products.

Urbanization in developing regions and the growing demand for food resources have contributed to the expansion of the mechanically separated meat industry in Europe. Optimizing inputs to achieve maximum yield is a crucial factor in the growing mechanically separated poultry market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for mechanically separated poultry in Europe is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Germany and Poland account for 19.4% and 13.8% share of the global market, respectively.

The market value for the frozen form of mechanically separated poultry is anticipated reach US$ 66.9 million by 2033.

The European market is expected to account for a leading market share at 29%, while the market in East Asia is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

According to a Persistence Market Research analyst, “Increasing population in developing countries such as India, China, and others is a key driver for the growth of the mechanically separated poultry market. In regions where poultry farming is prevalent, the demand for mechanically separated poultry is expected to be high over the coming years.”

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the mechanically separated poultry market are striving to optimize their processes and adopt cutting-edge technologies to gain a competitive edge in the industry. This involves staying informed about the latest advancements in animal husbandry. Providing high-quality products to consumers requires constant effort, as seen in the capital investments made by industry leaders.

Favid has introduced an automatic bagging machine that efficiently and accurately adds products to a poly bag or bare block and boxes. The new line of meat loaves and MSM will be protected by a welded blue or green plastic cover to prevent foreign bodies and bacterial contamination.

Trinity GmbH participated in conferences and expos in the Netherlands in October 2020. At SIAL 2020, the company displayed its mechanically deboned meat products, and local specialists informed customers about the prospects and trends in mechanically deboned meat.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global mechanically separated poultry market, presenting historical data from 2018 to 2022 and estimation statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study offers compelling insights into the global market for frozen and fresh forms of mechanically separated poultry meat.

