Three Sophos Executives Named CRN 2023 Channel Chiefs

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that three Sophos executives have been named CRN®2023 Channel Chiefs. Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and sales operations; Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP and cloud alliances; and Allison Clarke, senior director of global channel strategy and programs, are honored for advancing the channel with innovative, “partner best” programs that help partners better protect their customers with Sophos’ cybersecurity solutions and services.



“Today’s cyberthreat landscape is too complex and changing so quickly, as evidenced by our 2023 Threat Report and ongoing daily threat intelligence, for most organizations to keep up with and effectively handle on their own. Organizations of all sizes, especially those in the mid-market, need help, and fully-managed security services – such as Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response – provide partners with specialized teams of experts to defeat persistent, active attackers targeting their customers,” said Krause, who is further honored on CRN’s 2023 elite list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chief for the seventh consecutive year. “Sophos is committed to arming channel partners with industry-best, scalable services, solutions, expert teams, training, and resources to protect against advanced threats.”

MSP Connect is one of Sophos’ fastest growing programs, designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) secure their businesses and customers against advanced cyberthreats, uncover new revenue opportunities and lower operational costs with flexible pricing and management efficiencies. Accelerated growth is largely fueled by increasing demand for Sophos MDR, trusted by more than 15,000 organizations for 24/7 threat hunting, detection and response, now with industry-first third-party integration capabilities and a $1 million Sophos Breach Protection Warranty.

Sophos’ robust portfolio of managed security services and solutions are available exclusively through the Sophos Global Partner Program. They’re powered by threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops, a cross-operational task force of SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI defenders, and are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. Partners can easily manage services and solutions in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where they can oversee all customer installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

