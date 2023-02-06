Konica Minolta Listed Among 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

English French

Honoured for Sixth Time and Fifth Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. today announced its global headquarters, Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been listed among the “2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World” (2023 Global 100). The company’s inclusion on this prestigious list marks the sixth time and the fifth year in a row it has been honoured, following 2011 and 2019-2022. The Global 100 is announced annually by the Canada-based Corporate Knights at the meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), known as the Davos Meeting.

The 2023 Global 100 corporations that excel in sustainability were selected based on a rigorous assessment of more than 6,000 public companies with more than US $1 billion in revenues around the globe based on an evaluation of environmental, social and governance indicators as well as the ability to promote diversity and innovation and the percentage of sales of eco-friendly products. Four Japanese companies are on this global list of corporations that excel in sustainability, with Konica Minolta ranking the highest of the four.

“As we enter our 150th year of global business, our company remains committed to a single purpose: to innovate for the benefit of our customers and the good of society and the world,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. “We are proud to again be recognized for our continual efforts to be a leader in social and environmental sustainability.”

Since its integration in 2003, Konica Minolta has placed “sustainability” at the core of its management, delivering products and solutions that address social and environmental issues focusing on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company offers energy-efficient products to reduce CO2 emissions at customers’ sites, helping to transform their production processes and promote workstyle reform.

Konica Minolta’s global, long-term sustainability strategy, Eco Vision 2050, sets goals for the company to reduce CO2 emissions throughout the product life cycle. Currently it is ahead of schedule and on track to reach carbon minus status by 2030 instead of 2050, as originally planned. The initiative promotes recycling, effective use of Earth's limited resources and the restoration and preservation of biodiversity. The company helps corporate clients and suppliers to achieve effective use of resources as well by constructing efficient supply chains for client companies using on-demand production, and reducing workflow and supply chain loss for corporate clients.

The company has also identified key material issues to address in the short-term to support the achievement of long-term environmental goals. Two of these environmentally focused materialities are addressing climate change and using limited resources effectively. Ongoing corporate initiatives that address these issues include:

Reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions of customers and society by providing manufacturing process solutions

Promoting a paperless and ubiquitous computing society by providing solutions for work style reform

Contributing to dramatic CO2 emissions and cost reductions by helping business partners to reduce their environmental impact using digital transformation technology



Konica Minolta will continue to take on the challenge of innovation that can promote both the growth of its business and the creation of new value for the global environment and all of human society. Learn more about its U.S. efforts here . View the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report here .

