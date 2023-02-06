The Global HVAC Sensors Market is forecast to grow by $2498.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Sensors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878544/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the HVAC sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in temperature sensors, inorganic growth of global HVAC sensors market, and advent of smart HVAC systems.



The HVAC sensors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Type

• Temperature sensors

• Humidity sensors

• Pressure sensors

• Air quality sensors



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on integrated building management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, growing concerns on improving IAQ leading to advances in HVAC sensors and advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HVAC sensors market covers the following areas:

• HVAC sensors market sizing

• HVAC sensors market forecast

• HVAC sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC sensors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., All Sensors Corp., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Emerson Electric Co., ES Systems, Fr. Sauter AG, Greystone Energy Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., KMC Controls Inc., OJ Electronics AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Senmatic AS, Sensata Technologies Inc, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the HVAC sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

