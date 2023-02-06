The Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by USD 3,962.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767745/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the osteoarthritis therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, the availability of guidelines for disease management, and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities.



The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Analgesics and NSAIDs

• Corticosteroids

• Viscosupplements

• Others



By Type

• Ankle osteoarthritis

• Hip osteoarthritis

• Knee osteoarthritis

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the expanding research and development as one of the prime reasons driving the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of strategic collaborations and advancements in gene therapy and biotherapy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading osteoarthritis therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alvogen Iceland EHF, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Bioventus LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, Fidia Farmaceutici Spa, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pharmed Ltd., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

