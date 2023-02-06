The Global Luxury Handbags Market is forecast to grow by $29125.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Handbags Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734219/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the luxury handbags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by design and material innovation leading to product premiumization, high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decision, and increased expenses by international tourists.



The luxury handbags market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Handbag

• Backpack

• Wallet

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the personalization and customization of luxury handbags as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury handbags market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for luxury handbags made of eco-friendly material and rising number of mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury handbags market vendors that include 3.1 Phillip Lim Retail LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Mulberry Group Plc, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Fendi, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Maus Freres SA, Prada Spa, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rebecca Minkoff LLC, River Light V L.P., Sungjoo Group, Tapestry Inc., and The LVMH group. Also, the luxury handbags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

