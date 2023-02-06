ILUS Summarizes Its Progress and Projections Following Its 2nd Annual Shareholder Meeting   

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defense and renewable sectors. The company held its 2nd Annual Shareholder Meeting in Miami on the 27th of January 2023, summarizing 2022 performance and outlining the roadmap for 2023.



Some of the key highlights for 2022:

2020 and 2021 audits completed

Form 10 filed and effective as of the 19 th of December 2022 – SEC Reporting and Penny Stock Exempt status obtained

of December 2022 – SEC Reporting and Penny Stock Exempt status obtained Upwards of 450% growth in revenue over 2021

Expansion to 8 companies in the group (now 11 companies)

New Headquarter offices opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates early in 2022

Integration and consolidation of existing acquisitions

Increase in facilities and manpower to over 10 million square feet and 1,200 employees respectively

Projections for 2023:

Upwards of $200 million in revenue forecasted for current group companies

Subsidiary up list already in progress with important announcements planned to take place in the very near future

Two further acquisitions planned for closing in Q1 (in addition to Petro Line FZ LLC)

Upwards of $180 million in additional 2023 Revenue for potential acquisitions with signed Letters of Intent in place or in late stages of negotiation

Roll out of conglomerate objectives through four subsidiaries, using public “Special Purpose Vehicle” entities such as Quality Industrial Corp. to complete acquisitions without substantially increasing ILUS Outstanding Shares, creating optimal value for ILUS Shareholders

Emergency Response Technologies subsidiary to increase US vehicle and equipment manufacturing through planned acquisitions

Replay Solutions (Renewables subsidiary) is currently negotiating the acquisition of a well-established waste recycling company with several operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Hyperion Defense Solutions (Defense subsidiary) has been incorporated and is currently negotiating its first of three targeted acquisitions towards completion

Planned addition of senior executives to the Quality Industrial Corp. (QIND), Emergency Response Technologies (ERT), and ILUS boards

Consolidation of new acquisitions and NetSuite ERP integration across current acquisitions

Since the 19th of December 2022, ILUS has been subject to the full reporting requirements of the SEC and looks forward to demonstrating its strong 2022 progress when filing its Form 10-K annual report prior to the 31st of March 2023. ILUS requests that Shareholders and Interested Parties review the filed Form 10 for in-depth information on the company, as well as the 8-K current reports which are filed and will continuously be filed by the company within four business days of any major events.

“Thank you to those Shareholders who attended our Annual Shareholder Meeting both in person and online, particularly those who travelled from far to join us in person. A lot of information was covered on the day which is why we have provided this brief summary with some key highlights. We have managed to build a truly phenomenal business in only two years and while it’s important to reflect on how far we have come, we are completely focused on building a multi-billion-dollar global company by 2025. With that in mind, a significant portion of our efforts and progress during the final weeks of 2022 and at the start of the new year will be unraveled during the first and second quarters of 2023, making for a very exciting next few weeks and months for our Team and our Shareholders,” said ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.

A full recording of the 2nd ILUS Annual Shareholder Meeting can be found on the ILUS International YouTube channel or at this link: https://youtu.be/ADoERd1JDns

