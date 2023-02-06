The Global Coal Tar Pitch Market is forecast to grow by USD 691.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.48% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729078/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the coal tar pitch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of aluminum across various industries, the diverse use of activated carbon, and rising urbanization.



The coal tar pitch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aluminum production

• Graphite electrodes and specialty products

• Carbon processing industry

• Others



By Type

• Solid coal tar pitch

• Liquid coal tar pitch



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch as one of the prime reasons driving the coal tar pitch market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries and the use of coal tar pitch in roofing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coal tar pitch market covers the following areas:

• Coal tar pitch market sizing

• Coal tar pitch market forecast

• Coal tar pitch market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coal tar pitch market vendors that include Aparna Carbons Pvt. Ltd., Bilba­na de Alquitranes SA, China Risun Group Ltd., China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., DEZA AS, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, JFE Holdings Inc., Jining Carbon Group Co. Ltd., Konark Tar Products Pvt. Ltd., Koppers Holdings Inc., Lone Star Specialties LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Quimica del Nalon SA, Rain Carbon Inc., Shree Shyam Chemicals, Sumitomo Corp., and Vanajaa Enterprises. Also, the coal tar pitch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

