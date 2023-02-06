ePac Flexible Packaging Announces that it will donate 2% of its Coffee Product Sales to Project Waterfall

Austin, Texas USA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, a global leader in providing high quality finished pouches and rollstock to brands of all sizes, has announced a partnership with Project Waterfall, a leading Charity in the Coffee sector. ePac will donate 2% of its global coffee product sales in 2023 and the proceeds will be used to help coffee growing communities across the world with clean water, sanitation and education.

Paul Rason, Head of the Coffee segment for ePac said that: “ePac’s Mission has been, from the very beginning, to support and add value within our respective communities. The partnership with Project Waterfall is our first community program dedicated to the coffee industry, and it provides us with an opportunity to help bring an end to the water crisis in coffee growing regions around the world. Working with the Project Waterfall team we’ll start with the Berbere Project in Ethiopia, a country that many consider to be the birthplace of coffee. We see this as a long term partnership and we’re looking forward to getting started”.

Rebecca Hodgson, Director, Project Waterfall added "We are delighted to welcome ePac on board as an official partner for Project Waterfall. Our work to bring clean drinking water, sanitation and education to coffee growing communities is only possible due to the incredible companies in the industry like ePac who commit to giving back and making an impact. We are excited to see this partnership grow and change many lives as a result!’

To further strengthen ePac’s offering to the Specialty Coffee market, the company recently announced that it will launch a new Flat Bottom product in Q3 2023, adding to its extensive line of flexible pouch offerings for the Industry. ePac is extending its partnership with the industry-leading pouch equipment manufacturer, Totani to bring the highest quality finished products to their customers.

Virag Patel, Head of Operations for ePac added “ We were asked by our customers to provide the Flat Bottom line to our existing product portfolio, and we listened to their needs. We are totally committed to the Industry and we will continue to innovate and drive value for our Speciality Coffee customers”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

ePac is the world's largest networked flexible packaging provider, serving brands of all sizes across the globe. Founded in 2016, ePac began with a single plant in Madison, Wisconsin serving predominantly community-based small and medium sized brands. Today, through its proprietary technology platform - ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), ePac provides brands of all sizes the ability to produce any size order in any of its 23 facilities across the globe.

ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

About Project Waterfall

Project Waterfall brings clean water,sanitation and education to coffee-growing communities across the world. As the charity of choice for the coffee industry, they have changed more than

80,000 lives since 2011 and are working to end the water crisis in our lifetime. You can learn more about their work, or get involved, at ProjectWaterfall.org

About Totani

Totani Corporation, headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is recognized as the world leader in bag and pouch making machines. Its current products include high-speed pouch machines for producing three-side seal, shaped, stand-up, spouted, reclosable (both slider and press-to-close), side gusseted fin seal, side gusseted quad-seal and true flat bottom, side gusseted pouches. This unique, five-panel pouch, known as The Box Pouch®, is Totani’s original design. Totani machines are well known for their robust design, reliability and safety. Along with industry leading support, Totani continues to be a pioneer in cutting edge technology and has an eye on future industry needs like packaging sustainability.

For more information, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.

