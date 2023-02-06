Little Tikes Commercial’s Tot Builders Playhouse Collection Wins GOOD DESIGN Award

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Tikes Commercial, which designs and manufactures innovative, commercial-grade playground equipment for children of all ages and abilities, today announced that its Tot Builders™ playhouse collection was named a winner of a prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award.



Presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, the GOOD DESIGN Awards program has, since 1950, honored “the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world.”

Tot Builders playhouses allow children to step into a world of their own creation, guided by whimsical detailed structures that are packed with play value. Unlike traditional playhouses, the Tot Builders line was designed with uninterrupted sightlines to make it easy for adults to interact with children as they play, or to supervise play from a short distance.

“The Tot Builders collection was thoughtfully designed to be both visually stimulating and spark imagination, while also architecturally focused on allowing for adult collaboration with children,” said Brett Kidd, vice president of global sales for Little Tikes Commercial. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the GOOD DESIGN Awards for the standout efforts of our design team.”

There are more than 15 imaginative products within the Tot Builders collection , such as:

Barnyard - features activities with recognizable farm friends that build a child’s sense of self along with fine motor and critical thinking skills

Founded in Chicago by former MoMA curator Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., along with modern design pioneers Charles and Ray Eames, Russel Wright, George Nelson, and Eero Saarinen, the GOOD DESIGN program honors the achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence. Each year, GOOD DESIGN celebrates standout applicants from about 50 nations, emphasizing quality contemporary design of the highest form, function, and aesthetics.

For more information about Tot Builders, visit LittleTikesCommercial.com/Tot-Builders.

About Little Tikes Commercial

Little Tikes Commercial designs and manufactures commercial-grade playgrounds for parks, schools, childcare centers, and other places where children gather. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Little Tikes Commercial empowers kids to flourish by inspiring wonder and developing life skills through imaginative play. Our mission is to create fun, exciting, and inclusive play spaces that instantly engage imaginations. For more information, visit LittleTikesCommercial.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8723b7b-2b22-4023-acb4-1e8c896e5166