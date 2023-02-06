The Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market is forecast to grow by USD 7761.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.59% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647275/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by declining asp of mems sensors, rising demand for wearable lifestyle devices, and advances in IMU manufacturing technologies.



The inertial measurement unit (IMU) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Gyroscopes

• Accelerometers

• Inertial combo

• Magnetometers



By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automobiles

• Industrial

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing investments in autonomous cars as one of the prime reasons driving the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of UAVs for military and defense applications and the development of sensor fusion will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market covers the following areas:

• Inertial measurement unit (IMU) market sizing

• Inertial measurement unit (IMU) market forecast

• Inertial measurement unit (IMU) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inertial measurement unit (IMU) market vendors that include ACEINNA Inc., Adafruit Industries LLC, Analog Devices Inc., ASC GmbH, Gladiator Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., M5Stack Technology Co. Ltd., MEMSIC Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran SA, STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp., Thales Group, Trimble Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



