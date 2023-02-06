Detox Support Supplements Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 6.3% from 2023 to 2033 | Persistence Market Research, Inc.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenues of the Detox Support Supplement Market were estimated at US$ 939 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.8 Billion. Detox support capsules account for a significant demand, with a projected CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033. Detox support supplements have various types according to their uses to support organs like the liver, lungs, gut, and skin to perform toxin elimination from the body.

Nearly 2 million people die every year due to liver complications worldwide, 1 million due to cirrhosis, and 1 million due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The reasons for liver diseases can be various toxins such as pesticides used in agriculture and aflatoxins consumption. Detox support supplements for the liver eliminate these toxins from the body to prevent further health complications.

Obesity is one of the leading health problems worldwide as nearly 2 million adult populations around the world suffers from it. Detox support supplements are significantly used as weight loss supplements as they are used to eliminate toxins and boost the metabolism of the body.

Due to these increased health problems around the world, detox support supplements are expected to be in demand during the projected period. Detox support supplements are also widely used in the beauty and skincare industry for skin detoxification to gain healthy and glowing skin. For instance, in 2021, pharmacies in France sold over US$ 95 million worth of beauty supplements and organic store sales were around US$ 18 million. This growing trend is also promising for the future growth of the detox support supplement market.

Air pollution is one of the leading risk factors for deaths and is responsible for about 11.6% of deaths globally. The causes of these deaths can be lung infections, asthma, allergies, or heart diseases. In Japan, the number of deaths due to air pollution has been consistently growing since 2010 reaching up to 42 thousand in 2019. These diseases can be prevented using detox support supplements for the lungs. With a growing number of health complications, the demand for detox support supplements is also expected to grow.



Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Detox Support Supplement Market are The Nue Co., Nourish and Nurture, Return Healthy, Goop Inc., MuscleBlaze, Neuherbs, Man Matters, TSA, Detox Organics, and Foster Regal.

The companies are receiving investments for expansion, they are shifting to stores from online sales and witnessing growth in sales as the category is expanding.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

In July 2021, The Nue Co. received a US$ 25 Million series B investment to fuel companies' growth and sustainability focus.





In September 2021, The Nue Co. appeared on the Sephora website and decided to expand to the Sephora store. The company is promoting its Sephora expansion through various social media networks such as Instagram and tik-tok.





In January 2020, Indian brand MuscleBlaze saw a jump in sales by 25% due to consumer awareness of the category.



More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Detox Support Supplement Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Detox Support Supplement Market by Form (Capsules, Powder, Softgel, Tablets), by Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets and Online Stores), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

