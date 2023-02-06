Casino Group: Notes cancellation

English French

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

2024 Notes (ISIN : FR0011765825)

and

2026 Notes (ISIN : FR0012074284)

Notes cancellation



Paris, February 6, 2023,

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. today cancelled (i) a nominal amount of Euro 19,900,000 of the 2024 Notes and (ii) a nominal amount of Euro 10,500,000 of the 2026 Notes. Both cancellations were made following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the 2024 Notes has been reduced to Euro 509,100,000 and the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the 2026 Notes has been reduced to Euro 449,800,000.

