The Global Semiconductor Market is forecast to grow by $5758.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483776/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft, growing use of electronics in military, and rising military expenditure.



The semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aerospace

• Defense



By Product

• Memory

• Logic

• MOS microcomponents

• Analog

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of UAVs as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of GaN semiconductors and growing focus on use of nanotechnology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor market sizing

• Semiconductor market forecast

• Semiconductor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor market vendors that include AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Also, the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________