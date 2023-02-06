The Global Optical Modulators Market is forecast to grow by $9519.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Modulators Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401886/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fiber-coupled integrated optical modulators, increasing demand for cloud-based storage, and growing demand for optic fibers.



The optical modulators market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 10 to 40 Gbps

• 40 Gbps and above

• Less than 10 Gbps



By Application

• Telecommunications

• Data centers

• CATV

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of silicon-based electro-optic modulators as one of the prime reasons driving the optical modulators market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of optical modulators in smart homes and increasing use of optical modulators in self-driving cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical modulators market vendors that include AA Opto Electronic, AC Photonics Inc., Agiltron Inc., APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Conoptics Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenoptik AG, Lightwave Logic Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., Qorvo Inc., Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Timbercon Inc. Also, the optical modulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

