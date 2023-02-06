The Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market is forecast to grow by $2446.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.12% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387081/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the autonomous vehicle ECU market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising accidents due to human errors, developments in intelligent transport systems, and presence of conducive technology platforms.



The autonomous vehicle ECU market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle type

• Passenger car

• Light commercial vehicle

• Heavy commercial vehicle



By Application

• Semi-autonomous

• Autonomous



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the vehicle-to-cloud over-the-air (OTA) solutions for autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous vehicle ECU market growth during the next few years. Also, semi-autonomous trucks to gain popularity and increased funding for research and development of autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous vehicle ECU market vendors that include Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the autonomous vehicle ECU market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

