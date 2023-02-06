The Global Bioenergy Market is forecast to grow by $80.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioenergy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377717/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bioenergy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security, rising need for renewable clean fuel, and supportive government policies.



The bioenergy market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Off-grid electricity

• Cooking

• Others



By Product Type

• Liquid biofuel

• Solid biomass

• Biogas



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing investments in the bioenergy sector as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in enzyme technologies and the emergence of alternatives to conventional transportation fuels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bioenergy market covers the following areas:

• Bioenergy market sizing

• Bioenergy market forecast

• Bioenergy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioenergy market vendors that include A2A Spa, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Fortum Oyj, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Manta Biofuel, MVV Energie AG, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Schaumann BioEnergy Consult GmbH, SGP BioEnergy Holdings LLC, Shell plc, SynTech Bioenergy LLC, and Thumb BioEnergy LLC. Also, the bioenergy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



