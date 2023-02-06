Stay Well Community Health Initiative Celebrates Black Health Care Heroes and Launches Wellness Website in Honor of Black History Month

Washington, DC, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stay Well Community Health Initiative, which brings health-related resources to Black communities across the country, will honor six Black leaders and roll out a Black wellness website during Black History Month.



To celebrate Black health care heroes, who have protected and educated their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Stay Well will present the inaugural Health Care Heroes honor on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. These real-world superheroes wear stethoscopes, scrubs, and even suits — not capes. The honorees include health care leaders, influencers, and innovators whose insights and actions have saved lives.

They are:

Dr. Samira Brown primary care pediatrician in Atlanta, Georgia and co-founder of Little Lives PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

primary care pediatrician in Atlanta, Georgia and co-founder of Little Lives PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Dr. Nina Ford Johnson , pediatrician at Infirmary Pediatrics in Mobile, Alabama

, pediatrician at Infirmary Pediatrics in Mobile, Alabama Dr. Eric Griggs, chair of health and wellness for 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and board member of National COVID-19 Resiliency Network

chair of health and wellness for 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and board member of National COVID-19 Resiliency Network Travis Jackson , Charlotte, North Carolina entrepreneur and founder of HBCU Pride Nation

, Charlotte, North Carolina entrepreneur and founder of HBCU Pride Nation Russ Parr, host of the nationally syndicated “Russ Parr Morning Show”

host of the nationally syndicated “Russ Parr Morning Show” Antrell Tyson, Esq., HHS regional director for Region IV

In addition to recognizing heroes, Stay Well will unveil its health and wellness website, staywellhealthhub.com, for Black communities. The website will feature fresh and relevant content, ranging from COVID updates to mental health resource information from trusted messengers.

The Stay Well movement was recognized by President Joe Biden , the White House, and the media for strengthening COVID education and vaccine awareness in Black communities. As part of the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign, Stay Well pop-up events have brought health-related resources to Black Americans across the country, while making vaccine resources more accessible.

The next Stay Well events will take place on Feb. 24 and 25 as part of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. A pop-up vaccine and education booth will be located at the Fan Fest celebration at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Other upcoming events include the Black College Expo, Hosted by the National College Resources Foundation. A pop-up vaccine and education booth will also be at these events taking place on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California and Feb. 11 in Miami, Florida.

To learn more about the Black Health Care Heroes and upcoming Stay Well events, visit www.staywellhealthhub.com. For images of the health care heroes, please click here.

