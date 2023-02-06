Three Members of ConnectWise Team Honored as 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Andre Gilmore, Raffael Marty, and Natalie Suarez on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.



All three individuals honored have played a crucial role helping ConnectWise partners efficiently secure, automate and scale their businesses from a posture of efficiency and profitability.

Raffael Marty, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cybersecurity Management, leads all aspects of the cybersecurity business for ConnectWise and its partners. In 2022, Marty helped ConnectWise expand its cybersecurity portfolio with two new acquisitions, launch a completely new RMM, and double its partners cybersecurity revenue.

Natalie Suarez, Director of the Cybersecurity Task Force, is responsible for providing excellent post-sales expertise to ConnectWise’s MSP and information-sharing partners. Over the last year, she launched the ConnectWise Evolve Cybersecurity Peer Group as well as the ConnectWise Cybersecurity Product Advisory Council, in addition to serving as a member of the CompTIA ISAO Executive Advisory Council, an IT Nation Certify Instructor and leader of the Certify Advanced Sales course for partners.

Andre Gilmore is the Senior Director of IT Nation Programs at ConnectWise. Gilmore leads a team of colleagues that create and execute programs that enable partners to achieve their most ambitious vision of success. After major disruptions to in-person events during the pandemic, he spent 2022 assembling a team and building out offerings that would enable ConnectWise’s programs to grow for years to come. ConnectWise was able to round out their Private Equity Peer Group offering, and launch peer groups focused on sales and security, along with expanding their international peer group offerings.

“The ConnectWise team is incredibly grateful to have Raffy, Natalie, and Andre working with the company. The impact of their accomplishments, talents, and expertise are not only felt among ConnectWise colleagues, but throughout our entire partner community,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “Their commitment to drive partner success and growth allows us to deliver reliable and secure resources and solutions to help our partners achieve their most ambitious vision of success."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

