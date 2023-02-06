Greg Chappell of ThinkOn Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Greg Chappell on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.



Greg Chappell is a business technology specialist whose industry expertise and experience has contributed to the evolution of the IT industry from hardware to cloud services. As a proud member of the ThinkOn leadership team, Chappell has been integral in the evolution of the company from a small start-up to an established brand employing over 170 Thinkers. Even with its substantial growth, ThinkOn remains people oriented—which suits Chappell’s ideology. As Vice President of Global Sales and Partner Success at ThinkOn, Chappell leads a specialized team focused on enabling global and regional partners to be prosperous with ThinkOn solutions and services.

“Greg has played a crucial role in driving the strategy and growth of the Partner Success team and the development of the newly refreshed ThinkOn Partner Program,” says Craig McLellan, CEO of ThinkOn. “We solely sell through the channel, so our recent recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list and the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies is in direct correlation to the commitment Greg and his team have to helping our partners succeed—because we only win when they win.”

With a focus on company-to-company and person-to-person relationships, Chappell focuses on working alongside partner sales, marketing, and leadership teams to enable them to be more successful in delivering value to their customers. Always determined to help people achieve their desired business outcomes in the most secure and straightforward manner possible, Chappell is gratified to be part of ThinkOn’s team of data-obsessed experts, helping to make customer’s data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

Chappell’s extensive career in technology industry leadership includes roles as VP and GM of HP Enterprise Solutions—the largest by volume Enterprise Technology Business portfolio in Canada—and as VP and GM of HP Canada Channel Solutions Organization. He was also a business partner, taking on the roles of president and GM of a value-add reseller in Toronto.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

“I am grateful to receive this recognition,” says Chappell. “My career is fulfilling because each day I get to work with an amazing team to help our partners achieve, sustain, and grow their business and give them the support they need to nurture long-lasting client relationships. CRN’s acknowledgement is icing on the cake.”

