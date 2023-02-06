The Global E-Book Market is forecast to grow by $8316.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Book Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219305/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-book market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits and reader engagement of e-books, the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books, and the proliferation of smart devices and applications.



The e-book market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Smartphones

• Tablet

• Laptops



By Product

• Consumer ebook

• Professional ebook

• Educational ebook



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of different formats for publishing e-books as one of the prime reasons driving the e-book market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of partnerships and product launches and the growing popularity of online education and digital literacy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-book market covers the following areas:

• E-book market sizing

• E-book market forecast

• E-book market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-book market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Beacon Press, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Blurb Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Hachette Book Group Inc., Harper Collins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing Corp., Lulu Press Inc., Macmillan, Manning Publications Co., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Rakuten Kobo Inc., Simon and Schuster Inc., Smashwords Inc., and Springer Verlag GmbH. Also, the e-book market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



