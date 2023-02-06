The Global Burn Care Market is forecast to grow by $843.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Burn Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166419/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the burn care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high incidence of burn injuries and related deaths, advances in burn care treatments, and increase in demand for cosmetic surgeries by burn patients.



The burn care market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Third-degree (full thickness) burns

• Second-degree (partial thickness) burns

• First-degree (superficial) burns



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing use of telemedicine in burn care treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the burn care market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and programs and conferences for the awareness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the burn care market covers the following areas:

• Burn care market sizing

• Burn care market forecast

• Burn care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading burn care market vendors that include 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Anika Therapeutics Inc., B. Braun SE, BIOSKINCO SA DE CV, Boiron SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Dynarex Corp., Essity Aktiebolag, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KCI Technologies Inc., Medline Industries LP, MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, PREVOR, Smith and Nephew plc, and Vericel Corp. Also, the burn care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166419/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________