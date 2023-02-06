Technical Textiles Market Value to Reach US$ 350.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a TMR study, the global technical textiles market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



Technical textiles are high-performance products manufactured from fiber, yarn, and filaments using different technologies such as 3D knitting, 3D weaving, and thermoforming. Mobiltech, indutech, buildtech, hometech, clothtech, agrotech, and protech are some of the end-users that use technical textiles.

New technical textile launches are helping leading market players in gaining an edge over other players and generating significant revenue. In June 2021, Lenzing Group announced the launch of a new lyocell fiber with dry technology. The product has been found suitable for use in the personal care and hygiene industry.

Leading technical textiles market players are collaborating with other companies to expand presence and increase revenue share. Leading players are likely to increase production capacities to meet customer requirements in different end-use industries. Growth in the number of technical textile manufacturing units is also likely to increase production and sales in future.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Demand in Different End-use Industries: Various end-use industries such as healthcare, clothing, construction, and packaging across the world are witnessing continuous growth. Technical textiles have emerged as a key raw material in different end-use industries due to product features such as strength, durability, and toughness.

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Propels Global Market: The coronavirus pandemic outbreak offered a bleak market outlook for numerous industries. However, the technical textiles industry witnessed robust growth. Surge in the number of cases globally fueled the demand for disposable products, such as masks and personal protective equipment, among population groups, which propelled technical textiles market size during the pandemic.



Technical Textiles Market - Key Drivers

Increase in government initiatives promoting the manufacturing of technical textiles is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period

Rise in technical textiles production due to surge in demand in different end-use industries is likely to augment market development in next few years

Technical Textiles Market - Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific accounted for dominant market share in 2020. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and availability of low-cost raw materials in countries such as China and India are accelerating market development. Leading players are likely to establish R&D centers and manufacturing units in countries in Asia Pacific due to ease of availability of land and labor.

Technical Textiles Market - Key Players

The global market is competitive, with the presence of large number of international and local players. Entry of new companies is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced equipment that can manufacture technical textiles with improved durability, strength, and toughness, which meet consumer requirements. Increase in demand for improved technical textiles is likely to bolster business growth in the next few years.

Key players operating in the market are Kimberly Clarke Corporation, Lenzing Group, Glen Raven DuPont, Polymer Group Inc., Johns Manville, and TWE Group.

The global technical textiles market has been segmented as follows:

Technology

Thermoforming

Three Dimensional Weaving

Three Dimensional Knitting

Nanotechnology

Heat-set Synthetics

Finishing Treatments

Hand-made Elements

Others

End-Users

Mobiltech

Indutech

Sportech

Buildtech

Hometech

Clothtech

Meditech

Agrotech

Protech

Packtech

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



