The Global Radiation Oncology Market is forecast to grow by $2032.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period

Our report on the radiation oncology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of cancer, technological advances, and increasing adoption of radiotherapy equipment.



The radiation oncology market is segmented as below:

By Type

• EBRT

• Brachytherapy



By Application

• Breast cancer

• Lung cancer

• Penile cancer

• Prostate cancer

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the radiation oncology market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for proton therapy and rising growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the radiation oncology market covers the following areas:

• Radiation oncology market sizing

• Radiation oncology market forecast

• Radiation oncology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiation oncology market vendors that include Accuray Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., iCAD Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Nordion Canada Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RefleXion Medical Inc., Sensus Healthcare Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Theragenics Corp., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and ViewRay Inc. Also, the radiation oncology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

